Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) vs. Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) and Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Intellicheck has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astea International has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and Astea International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -3.37% -1.59% -1.23% Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $20.66 million 5.46 -$1.98 million ($0.04) -140.75 Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Intellicheck and Astea International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Astea International has higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intellicheck and Astea International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 0 3 0 3.00 Astea International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Intellicheck presently has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Astea International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Intellicheck shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of Astea International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intellicheck beats Astea International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal, an Intellicheck-branded identity validation application that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that offers document validation, retail POS integration, additional data for analytics and analysis, and online validation, and other features; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform's Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Astea International

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

