Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

XCEM stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

