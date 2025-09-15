PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.84 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $26.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

