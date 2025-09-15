Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 33,746 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,746 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.38% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEAR. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.6%

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.44 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

