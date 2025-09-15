Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Shares Purchased by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. Carlyle Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Carlyle Group worth $16,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 101.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 117.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.2%

Carlyle Group stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at $48,381,568.65. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

