Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bango (LON:BGO)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2025

Bango (LON:BGOGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 244 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 140.13% from the company’s previous close.

Bango Stock Performance

LON:BGO opened at GBX 101.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of £78.07 million, a PE ratio of -2,139.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.47. Bango has a 1-year low of GBX 61.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 122.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matt Wilson bought 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 per share, for a total transaction of £1,918.66. Also, insider Paul Larbey purchased 1,978 shares of Bango stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.98. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

Further Reading

