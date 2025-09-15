Head-To-Head Comparison: Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) & Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Proxim Wireless and Nexxen International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Proxim Wireless alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nexxen International 0 0 8 0 3.00

Nexxen International has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nexxen International $365.48 million 1.69 $35.44 million $0.63 15.48

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Nexxen International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nexxen International has higher revenue and earnings than Proxim Wireless.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A Nexxen International 13.37% 13.64% 8.84%

Volatility & Risk

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 19.99, indicating that its share price is 1,899% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexxen International beats Proxim Wireless on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proxim Wireless

(Get Free Report)

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Proxim Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proxim Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.