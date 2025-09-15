Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,997,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $69.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $70.11.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

