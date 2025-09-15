Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) vs. Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Critical Comparison

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) and Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nexxen International and Umbra Applied Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International 13.37% 13.64% 8.84% Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 0 8 0 3.00 Umbra Applied Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nexxen International and Umbra Applied Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Nexxen International currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexxen International and Umbra Applied Technologies Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $365.48 million 1.69 $35.44 million $0.63 15.48 Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nexxen International has higher revenue and earnings than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Volatility & Risk

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexxen International beats Umbra Applied Technologies Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexxen International



Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group



Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation. The company was formerly known as Green Processing Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. in January 2014. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring Hill, Florida. Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Processing Technologies, Inc.

