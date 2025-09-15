Red Spruce Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises approximately 1.7% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.2%

Zscaler stock opened at $283.19 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $318.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,048.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $1,090,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 92,144 shares in the company, valued at $27,984,132.80. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $865,241.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 353,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,377,690.50. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,136. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.