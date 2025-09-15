Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF $UYLD is Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 3.58% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $35,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UYLD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,300,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,810,000 after buying an additional 852,178 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 455,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 196,224 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 155,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 101,845 shares during the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 92,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 292,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 70,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of UYLD opened at $51.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.1993 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.