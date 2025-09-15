Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM opened at $218.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

