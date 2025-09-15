Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.1% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 78,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,420,000 after purchasing an additional 705,000 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $27.05 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

