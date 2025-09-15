Avity Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,400 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 167.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 12.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Arete started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $90.34 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 7,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,700. This represents a 56.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,000. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Read More

