Carnival Corporation $CCL Position Lessened by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors cut its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Carnival comprises about 2.3% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Carnival were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $432,718,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $100,845,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $69,303,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Carnival by 14,603.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,871,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after buying an additional 2,851,692 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $32.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

