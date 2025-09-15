Parallel Advisors LLC Has $17.98 Million Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF $IDV

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 521,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $17,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $36.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

