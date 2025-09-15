TL Private Wealth Has $18.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $18,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $71.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $71.30.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

