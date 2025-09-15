Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Makes New Investment in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF $DMBS

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida owned about 0.12% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,875,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,022,000 after buying an additional 103,867 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 942,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,228,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 584,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 123.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 568,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after purchasing an additional 314,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DMBS stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $50.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

