Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Grows Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 71.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,165,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,254,370,000 after buying an additional 179,261 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,798,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,148,008,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,243,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,793,000 after buying an additional 636,147 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,571,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,129,000 after buying an additional 505,588 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,983,000 after buying an additional 1,148,569 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $93.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $91.07 and a 52-week high of $121.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

