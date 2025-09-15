Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.

HWG stock opened at GBX 169.50 on Monday. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 155 and a one year high of GBX 195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 174.98. The firm has a market cap of £549.98 million, a PE ratio of 979.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

