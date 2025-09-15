O Connor Financial Group LLC Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

VTV opened at $184.93 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $186.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.13 and a 200-day moving average of $173.59.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

