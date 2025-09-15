Webster Bank N. A. Sells 59,841 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,841 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $842,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,084 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,430 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,058.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,740,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 153.9% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,799,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,012 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.68 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

