Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September $BSEP

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,226 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 1.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSEP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 448.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth $509,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS:BSEP opened at $47.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The company has a market cap of $174.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.70.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.