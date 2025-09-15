Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $278.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.54. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.62 and a fifty-two week high of $280.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

