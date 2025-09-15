Webster Bank N. A. Sells 35,486 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,486 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0731 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

