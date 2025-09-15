iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Holdings Decreased by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $106.43 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

