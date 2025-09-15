Next Level Private LLC Buys 248 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $141.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.17. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

