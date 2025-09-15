Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock opened at $141.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

