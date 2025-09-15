Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for 1.3% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 77,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 249,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000.

IBIT opened at $66.38 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

