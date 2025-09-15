Parisi Gray Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $126,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0794 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.