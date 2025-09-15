Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,723 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $50,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 58,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trace Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,432,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $59.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $60.09.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

