Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,505,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,931 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,230,000 after purchasing an additional 897,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,594,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,104,000 after purchasing an additional 700,168 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $72.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $73.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.