Noble Roman’s Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Update

Noble Roman's Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

Noble Roman’s Trading Up 3.2%

Noble Roman’s stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Noble Roman’s has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 21.82%.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

