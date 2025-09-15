Short Interest in McBride plc (OTCMKTS:MCBRF) Increases By 150.0%

McBride plc (OTCMKTS:MCBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

McBride Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCBRF opened at $1.61 on Monday. McBride has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

