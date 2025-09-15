Short Interest in McBride plc (OTCMKTS:MCBRF) Increases By 150.0%

McBride plc (OTCMKTS:MCBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
McBride Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCBRF opened at $1.61 on Monday. McBride has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66.
McBride Company Profile
