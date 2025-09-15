Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Grows By 146.5%

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,200 shares, a growth of 146.5% from the August 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUSB opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $44.66.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

