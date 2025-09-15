Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,527.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 983,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 945,648 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 144,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.15 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

