Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Rises By 148.7%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 56,700 shares, a growth of 148.7% from the August 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 283.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GNMSF opened at $284.18 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $284.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $1.43. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.06 million.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

