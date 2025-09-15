Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 4.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $43,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $90.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $90.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

