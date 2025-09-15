Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Sold by Elevation Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $526,081,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 35,832.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,917,000 after acquiring an additional 561,487 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 410,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 319,319 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 385,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,260,000 after acquiring an additional 300,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,677,000 after acquiring an additional 268,931 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $173.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.92.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

