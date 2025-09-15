Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 88,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 848,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 288,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zeta Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

NYSE ZETA opened at $20.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

