Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 2,698.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,690 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $42.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $42.24.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

