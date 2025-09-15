Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vericel Corporation $VCEL

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCEL. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Vericel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 123,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 13.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after buying an additional 44,333 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of VCEL opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81. Vericel Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $63.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

About Vericel



Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

