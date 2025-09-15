iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG Shares Purchased by PTM Wealth Management LLC

PTM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 6.4% of PTM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PTM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG stock opened at $82.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

