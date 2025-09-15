Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 24,093 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,093 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $31.84.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

