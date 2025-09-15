Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Invests $52,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 12.3%

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.