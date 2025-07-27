Insider Buying: Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Director Acquires $62,590.00 in Stock

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Dugan acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $62,590.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 112,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,493.41. This trade represents a 10.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Dugan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Lawrence Dugan acquired 4,000 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Lawrence Dugan bought 1,000 shares of Upexi stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $5,170.00.

Upexi Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Upexi stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. Upexi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 535.19% and a negative net margin of 135.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upexi to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Upexi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Trading of Upexi

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Upexi during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Upexi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upexi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,535,000. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

