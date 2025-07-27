Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) and JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI) Financial Survey

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) and JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Enviri and JBDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviri -5.39% -3.43% -0.61% JBDI N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Enviri shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Enviri shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviri 0 1 0 0 2.00 JBDI 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enviri and JBDI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Enviri presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Enviri’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enviri is more favorable than JBDI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enviri and JBDI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviri $2.34 billion 0.32 -$127.97 million ($1.54) -6.07 JBDI $9.39 million 2.01 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

JBDI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enviri.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris. This segment also produces and sells value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream, including road surfacing and materials, such as slag-based asphalt product under the SteelPhal brand; abrasives and roofing materials under the BLACK BEAUTY and SURE/CUT brand names; Metallurgical Additives; agriculture and turf products comprising soil conditioners and fertilizers under the CrossOver and AgrowSil brands; and cement additives. The Clean Earth segment provides specialty waste processing, treatment, recycling, and beneficial reuse solutions for waste needs, such as hazardous, non-hazardous, and contaminated soils and dredged materials to industrial, retail, healthcare, and construction industries. The company was formerly known as Harsco Corporation and changed its name to Enviri Corporation in June 2023. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About JBDI

JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products. It serves solvent, chemical, petroleum, and edible product oil industries. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Singapore. JBDI Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of E U Holdings Pte. Ltd.

