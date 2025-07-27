Insider Buying: Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Director Purchases $99,900.00 in Stock

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) Director Marty Casteel acquired 5,400 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 213,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,168.50. The trade was a 2.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Simmons First National Corporation has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $214.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,866,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,742,000 after purchasing an additional 630,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,616,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,938,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 119.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,483,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 140.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,518,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,181,000 after acquiring an additional 887,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $27,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

