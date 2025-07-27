Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 45.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,338 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $504,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 135,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,239.24. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $1,080,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 92,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,121,932.49. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,005. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PFSI stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $119.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($1.99). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $444.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.