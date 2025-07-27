MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $95.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. MetLife’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in MetLife by 105.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

